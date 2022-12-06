Leopard scare: power supply hours to IP sets modified

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru has modified the duration of electricity supply to irrigation pumpsets in T. Narsipur taluk in view of the leopard scare.

Instead of the supply in the night hours, the CESC has decided to ensure the supply in the daytime from Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing operations taken up by the Forest Department to capture the leopard, which is on the prowl in the taluk.

As per the modified duration, the 7-hour three-phase power supply to the IP sets will be provided for 10 days from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., a release from the superintending engineer, CESC, Mysuru.

