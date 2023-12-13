GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard scare on Vidyashala campus in Yadavagiri 

December 13, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Forest staff are on an alert following a leopard scare in the campus of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri here.

On getting information from the Vidyashala authorities about the sighting of a leopard on the night of Tuesday, a forest team rushed to the site and combed the area. As a precautionary measure a cage has been placed where the leopard was spotted.

The Assistant Conservator of Forest from the Leopard Task Force and the RFO visited the spot and monitored the combing operation besides discussing precautions to be taken by those residing in the campus. The leopard was caught on camera that has been installed on the school campus.

“The combing operation was done in the morning but the leopard was not spotted. There has been no fresh sighting of the animal. Yet, our team is camping there and monitoring,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest Sourabh Kumar.

Sources said the leopard might have moved out of the campus as the neighboring area is also surrounded by forest-like greenery and there have been vacant areas.

In the past too, leopards had been spotted in the locality but none of them had attacked humans. There was a scare in the CFTRI campus here a few months ago when security personnel claimed to have sighted the wild cat on the campus.

