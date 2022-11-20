Leopard scare near KRS dam: Cage put back near North Gate

November 20, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The elusive leopard stalking in the vicinity of Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru could have been trapped if the Forest Department had not taken out the cage placed at the spot where the feline was last sighted trying to catch a porcupine.

A CCTV camera captured the leopard trying to hunt the porcupine near the North Gate of the Brindavan Gardens on Friday evening. The cage that was placed at the same spot where the leopard was spotted was removed the same morning for some other operation. The leopard resurfaced at the spot the same evening after a gap of nearly two weeks.

An assistant executive engineer from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNN), KRS dam said, “The leopard could have been captured by now had the cage not been taken out from the spot. The cage has now been put back at the spot, after the feline was sighted.”

Revenue loss

Following the closure of the famous gardens for visitors for over two weeks, the CNNL is incurring a loss to the tune of ₹4-5 lakh daily. The daily revenue from gate collection, parking fee and the toll charges was around ₹3 lakh on weekdays and ₹5-6 lakh on weekends.

With the sighting of the leopard, the chances of the popular tourist site’s immediate reopening appear remote. Until the feline is captured, the reopening appears doubtful since it is a question of the visitors’ safety.

Despite continuous efforts by the forest staff, the leopard remained elusive, turning out to be a biggest worrying factor for the authorities. It is the first time the authorities are facing such a predicament.

In the midst of the leopard scare, there has been continuous demand from the local vendors for the reopening of the gardens, citing loss of revenue.

Vendors worried

Over 100 small-time vendors operate in the area and they depend on visitors for their livelihood. In the absence of visitors over the indefinite closure of the gardens, their source of income has become nil.

Tourists are returning disappointed on seeing the closed gates of the famous tourist destination.