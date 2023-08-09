HamberMenu
Leopard scare in Belagavi village

August 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A sense of panic prevailed among residents of Khanatti and other villages near Mudalagi in Belagavi district, following reports that a leopard was seen walking near the fields on Tuesday.

A 50-second video shot by a cattle grazer was widely shared on social media by villagers and their friends. They complained to the police and forest officials about this and expressed concern over the safety of their family members and cattle.

Khanatti is among the last habitations in Belagavi district and lies within 10 km of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district. The village is among the greenest areas in the region with the Krishna flowing on the one side and the Hidkal dam on the other, both within 25 km of the village.

Forest officials visited the village and spoke to some villagers who said that they saw the wild animal.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil made an appeal to the public not to panic. “A police team is stationed in the village. Various departments are working in coordination. There is no need to panic,” he said.

