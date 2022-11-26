Leopard scare: High fence planned around Brindavan Gardens

November 26, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

As the leopard scare is unrelenting at the Brindavan Gardens which is now indefinitely closed for tourists, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has now drawn up a plan of laying a 12 to 15 feet height fence in a bid to prevent wild cats from straying into the garden and dam area.

The CNNL authorities are awaiting response to its proposal from the State government.

The popular tourist destination is out of bounds for visitors for more than three weeks now. . The closure has been causing revenue loss to the CNNL besides the local traders who bank on the footfall for their livelihood.

A CNNL official told The Hindu, “The proposal to build the fence has been sent to the government. The work entails laying a chain-link fence in places on the garden-dam boundary closer to the forest-like area through which the leopard is said to be accessing the site. If the fence is built, it can dissuade the wild cat from straying near the garden. The suggestion was accepted by the forest authorities.”

“One portion of the barrier will have a chain link fence and another portion will be solar-powered which will restrain animals from entering the garden area,” the official added.

The forest staff has been combing the area for capturing the leopard which has remained elusive. It was last spotted a week ago near the north gate trying to catch a porcupine.

Sources said the leopard never entered the garden area but was once sighted at the south gate.

The CNNL’s move to build a fence has also come under a debate since leopards can jump beyond the height proposed for the fence. The measure may not be sufficient to prevent the animal from straying closer to the garden, it is argued.

The forest authorities were yet to give their consent for the reopening of the garden since the animal was suspected to be moving in the vicinity.