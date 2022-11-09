Leopard scare: Brindavan Gardens closed indefinitely

A file photo of the Brindavan Gardens in Mandya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unending leopard scare has led to the indefinite closure of the Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru as a precautionary measure since the wild cat has been repeatedly spotted in the vicinity triggering panic among the locals and authorities.

The tourist destination has been closed since Sunday following the sighting of a leopard. Subsequently, a decision was taken, based on the advisory of the Forest Department officers, to close the tourist spot indefinitely until the leopard was captured or it strayed away to a different location.

CNNL’s Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu told The Hindu that the leopard remains elusive though it was being spotted frequently in the vicinity. The Forest Department has placed four cages in and around Brindavan Gardens but it is still not being trapped. A dog was attacked by the leopard but no humans have been harmed so far, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until further orders, we have closed the gardens for tourists. We do not know when we can expect its reopening,” he replied.

The recent attacks of leopards on humans in Mysuru district is also said to be one of the reasons for the authorities taking the decision of indefinite closure of the site which is frequented by a large number of tourists.

“The measure is a safety precaution since many tourists with families visit the site,” the authorities said.

A leopard had strayed into K.R. Nagar and attacked two persons. A college student died after he was attacked by a leopard in T. Narsipur recently.