Leopard scare: Brindavan Gardens closed indefinitely

Shankar Bennur MYSURU
November 08, 2022 23:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Brindavan Gardens in Mandya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unending leopard scare has led to the indefinite closure of the Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru as a precautionary measure since the wild cat has been repeatedly spotted in the vicinity triggering panic among the locals and authorities.

The tourist destination has been closed since Sunday following the sighting of a leopard. Subsequently, a decision was taken, based on the advisory of the Forest Department officers, to close the tourist spot indefinitely until the leopard was captured or it strayed away to a different location.

CNNL’s Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu told The Hindu that the leopard remains elusive though it was being spotted frequently in the vicinity. The Forest Department has placed four cages in and around Brindavan Gardens but it is still not being trapped. A dog was attacked by the leopard but no humans have been harmed so far, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until further orders, we have closed the gardens for tourists. We do not know when we can expect its reopening,” he replied.

The recent attacks of leopards on humans in Mysuru district is also said to be one of the reasons for the authorities taking the decision of indefinite closure of the site which is frequented by a large number of tourists.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The measure is a safety precaution since many tourists with families visit the site,” the authorities said.

A leopard had strayed into K.R. Nagar and attacked two persons. A college student died after he was attacked by a leopard in T. Narsipur recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app