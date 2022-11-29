Leopard scare at KRS: Forest dept. to submit its findings to DC soon

November 29, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as pressure was mounting on the KRS dam authorities for reopening the famous Brindavan Gardens which is closed indefinitely since nearly a month now over leopard scare, the forest officials in Mandya are expected to present their views, observation and findings on the situation before the district administration at a meeting to be convened shortly, to discuss about the crisis.

The leopard has not been spotted by the forest teams though combing operations have been carried out almost on a regular basis since the wild cat’s first sighting. The entire KRS dam premises, the garden area and areas with lush undergrowth closeby were combed and there was no trace of the animal.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited closed the gardens for visitors citing safety concerns following the scare.

“Based on what we have studied the situation until now, with the support of camera traps and other details, a presentation will be made to the district administration. Based on the assessment of the situation, the authorities can take a decision (on the reopening of the gardens),” said Deputy Conservator of Forests Ruthren P.

Mr. Ruthren clarified that the Forest Department “had not recommended for the closure of the dam area or the Brindavan gardens” for visitors.

“In last 20 days, we have not spotted the leopard in the vicinity barring the CCTV image where the leopard was found near the North Gate trying to catch a porcupine. The cat’s movement patterns and other factors were closely studied. Our teams are ready to sedate and capture the animal if it was sighted in a conflict situation,” he said.

The indefinite closure of Brindavan gardens has hit tourism in the region and the stakeholders have been demanding its reopening arguing that the shutdown may have a long-lasting impact on the industry and tourism considering its importance and reputation.

The dam area and the garden area which used to be bustling with visitors is deserted now. “In the beginning, tourists from other states used to come unaware of the closure and return disappointed. Now, the message on the closure has reached and there are no visitors. The livelihood of people banking on tourism is hit,” said a food vendor, whose business is hit over the closure.