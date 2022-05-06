Leopard safari at Bannerghatta

If everything goes as planned, visitors to the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru will get another attraction – a leopard safari – by next month.

“The work on establishing the safari on a 50-acre area in the BBP is almost done and hopefully it will be thrown open to the public in about a month if all other arrangements are done as expected,” said ZAK Member Secretary B.P. Ravi.

BBP has surplus leopards and they will be released into the safari area where people can get their glimpse akin to the jungle safari, touring in a well-protected safari vehicle.

“The trial run of the vehicles is on at the leopard safari. Landscape for the safari has been excellent and visitors can get a different experience altogether touring the proposed facility,” Mr. Ravi said.