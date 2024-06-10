Leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park by end of June 

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday instructed officials to begin a leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) by the end of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the governing council meeting of the Zoo Authority, Mr. Khandre said that the new leopard safari can operate along with the existing lion and tiger safaris in the BBP.

A concept study report and feasibility report for the construction of an aquarium for freshwater and marine fish on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in BBP were also reviewed and approval was given for the construction of a conventional aquarium which would be of global standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approval was also given to operate a Vulture Conservation Breeding Center within Bannerghatta National Park.

In addition, approval was also given to start a 10-month diploma course in Animal Care and Management at BBP. This course is in collaboration with Life Science Education Trust, Bengaluru, with the accreditation of Bangalore University.

Mr. Khandre said that there is a need for skilled personnel to take care of wildlife in zoos. He added that the Cauvery water from BWSSB would be supplied to wildlife and visitors at BBP.

Mr. Khandre also directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up an aquarium at a spot between Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Karanji Lake in Mysuru. The aquarium will be developed on a PPP model. He directed officials to submit a proposal within 15 days to select a consultant for the project.

At the meeting, the appointment of veterinarians was discussed and approval was given for the appointment of doctors to ensure that there is no shortage of wildlife veterinarians in zoos and that measures are taken to ensure that wildlife in zoos do not die due to infection and other diseases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.