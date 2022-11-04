Leopard runs amok in Karnataka town, captured and released in Nagarahole National Park

A representational photo of a leopard and her cub.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least two persons were injured when a leopard ran amok on the streets of K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district of Karnataka. The wild animal was trapped and released in Nagarahole National Park on November 4.

The leopard was first sighted near a school on Mullur Road. A video, which has gone viral on social media, indicates that the leopard tried to jump over a wall and get on a parapet. But, it failed to make it to the parapet and fell on the ground.

It ran towards the road with the intention of attacking a stray dog. But a person on a two-wheeler happened to cross the leopard’s path. The animal pounced on him and threw him off balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily for the motorcyclist, the leopard did not latch on to him. The animal scampered towards the adjoining thicket. But, a forest department personnel, who had tried to scare the leopard in a bid to save the motorcyclist, pelted a stone at the animal, and attracted the wrath of the animal.

Before the blink of the eye, the leopard emerged from the bushes and chased the forest department personnel who suffered injuries during his bid to escape from the animal.

Health check-up for leopard before being released in Nagarahole National Park

P.A. Seema, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hunsur, said the field staff and another person suffered minor injuries. Later, the leopard was cornered and tranquilised before being captured and put in a cage.

Ms. Seema said the animal is a female and weighed about 40 kg. After a health check-up, the leopard was released in the Nagarahole National Park. She said that a few cages have been placed (to capture the animal) following complaints by the people living in rural areas outside the town limits.

Wildlife activists claim that the commotion could have been avoided had the people not congregated or created a ruckus. When cornered and pelted with stones, wild animals tends to panic and attack everyone. Hence, they adivse, it will be better for the villagers to stay indoors for their own safety. It will also help Forest Department staff in their combing operation and in capturing the animal with ease, claim the activists.