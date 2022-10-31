Leopard run over on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Passers-by found the leopard near Ramanagaram lying near the divider in a pool of blood with a head injury, and alerted the police around 6.30 a.m.

A file photo of the newly-built 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on NH 275. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

A male leopard, aged around seven years, was run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway on October 31. The incident occurred close to Kempanahalli near Ramanagaram Passers-by found the leopard lying near the divider in a pool of blood with a head injury, and alerted the police around 6.30 a.m. Forest officials shifted the leopard to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem. Officials suspect that the leopard was run over while trying to cross the highway. A forest official said that passages and underpasses have been constructed at specific locations to enable animals to cross the highway. Forest Department officials are meeting the authorities concerned to minimise such accidents.



