Leopard rescued from open well near Mangaluru

Amid lockdown, Forest Department officials rescued a leopard which had fallen to an open well on a farmland at Thumbe village, on the outskirts of the city, on Monday.

P. Sridhar, Range Forest Officer, Bantwal and Mangaluru, said that the beast was found in the well on the farmland of Monappa at Maji at about 9 a.m. It must have come in search of food and fallen accidentally and could not come out. There were complaints from the people in the village earlier that a leopard had taken away some domestic dogs. It could be the beast.

The three-year-old male leopard was rescued from the 10-ft.-deep well which had about four ft. water. Later it was left in the Western Ghats as it did not sustain any injury.

Local people also joined in the rescue operation.