ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard rescued from house at Kuppe near Sorab taluk

April 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Dept. officials rescued a leopard at Kuppe village in Sorab taluk on Saturday, April 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department officials successfully rescued a leopard stuck inside a toilet of a house at Kuppe village in Sorab taluk on Saturday, April 29. The male animal, aged about four to five years, has been sent to the rescue centre at Hampi in Vijayanagara district.

Shivakumar Gowda and his family members spotted the animal in the toilet room in the backyard of their house. They immediately locked the door and informed the Forest Department officials.

A team of officials, including Dr. Murali Manohar, a veterinarian at Tavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari, reached the spot. The animal was rescued after being shot with a tranquillizer dart. “As we noticed some wounds, we felt it was better to send the animal to the rescue centre at Hampi,” Dr. Murali said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor suspected that the animal must have been trapped in a snare and suffered injuries before reaching this place. “People place snares to catch wild boars. And leopards get trapped and suffer injuries as they try to come out,” he said. 

The forest officials of Sagar division, including DCF Santhosh Kumar K. and others, were involved in the rescue operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US