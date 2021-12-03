Karnataka

Leopard rescued at Kallahalli succumbs to injuries

K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said the leopard did not respond to treatment.  

An eight-year-old leopard, which was injured, succumbed on December 2. The Belur Range Forest officials had rescued the animal from Kallahalli on November 30 after being alerted by local people about its injuries.

K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said the animal did not respond to treatment. “It had no strength in its limbs. A post-mortem was conducted at Hassan Veterinary College. The cause of the death would be known after further examination,” the officer said.

In another incident, a female deer died after being attacked by a group of dogs at a coffee estate near Rayarakoplu in Alur taluk on December 2 evening. Another deer, which suffered injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, the officer added.

One of the deer that was attacked by dogs at a coffee estate near Rayarakoplu in Alur taluk on December 2, 2021.

One of the deer that was attacked by dogs at a coffee estate near Rayarakoplu in Alur taluk on December 2, 2021.  

 


