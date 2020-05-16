Leopard kills woman near Bengaluru, in second such incident in ten days

:

A 68-year-old woman was killed by a leopard near Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The beheaded body of Gangamma of Kottaganahalli, in Tavarekere police station limits, was recovered at some distance from her house, said Forest and Police department sources.

According to them, she had gone to relieve herself in the early hours. The leopard, suspected to be an adult, attacked her and devoured most parts of her body.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital at Nelamangala and an operation was launched to trap the animal.

According to villagers, incidents of leopards visiting the villages around Kottaganahalli in Motaganahalli village panchayat have been on the rise.

Second Attack

This is the second such incident in the last 10 days near Bengaluru.

A three-year-old boy, Hemanth, was killed by a leopard near Kadaraiahna Palya on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 9.

According to the forest officials, the leopard that killed the boy was trapped and released in the forest area later. The same leopard might have returned and killed the woman, suspect the Forest officials.