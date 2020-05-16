Karnataka

Leopard kills woman near Bengaluru, in second such incident in ten days

The Forest department has launched an operation to trap the leopard.

The Forest department has launched an operation to trap the leopard.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-year-old boy was killed by a leopard near Kadaraiahna Palya on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 9.

:

A 68-year-old woman was killed by a leopard near Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The beheaded body of Gangamma of Kottaganahalli, in Tavarekere police station limits, was recovered at some distance from her house, said Forest and Police department sources.

According to them, she had gone to relieve herself in the early hours. The leopard, suspected to be an adult, attacked her and devoured most parts of her body.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital at Nelamangala and an operation was launched to trap the animal.

According to villagers, incidents of leopards visiting the villages around Kottaganahalli in Motaganahalli village panchayat have been on the rise.

Second Attack

This is the second such incident in the last 10 days near Bengaluru.

A three-year-old boy, Hemanth, was killed by a leopard near Kadaraiahna Palya on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 9.

According to the forest officials, the leopard that killed the boy was trapped and released in the forest area later. The same leopard might have returned and killed the woman, suspect the Forest officials.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:19:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/leopard-kills-woman-near-bengaluru-in-second-such-incident-in-ten-days/article31599028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY