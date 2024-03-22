GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard kills calf in Mansur village of Dharwad district

This comes a day after women reported sighting the leopard loitering in the maize fields of the village

March 22, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A team of forest personnel led by officials carrying out combing operations around Mansur village in Dharwad district.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A day after women reported sighting a leopard loitering in the maize fields in Mansur village on the outskirts of Dharwad, the wild cat has killed a calf in a cattle shed of the village.

The incident took place late on Thursday night. The residents who were woken up by the wailing of the calf tried to chase away the leopard but failed.

Forest officials and personnel who rushed to the village on being alerted found pug marks of the leopard near the cattle shed. They have now confirmed that the leopard indeed strayed into the village.

A team of 30 members led by Divisional Forest Officer Vivek Karwari is camping in the village. And, combing operations have been launched. The team has sought the help of the locals with any information about them sighting the leopard.

Mr. Karwari confirmed that the pug marks of the leopard have been found. Based on the information provided by Kuberappa Maidiwalar, who sighted the leopard, combing operations have been launched, he added.

Based on reports of people sighting the wild cat and analysis based on circumstances, traps will be laid to catch the leopard. Forest officials have cautioned residents against venturing out alone during night.

As the leopard is likely to revisit the cattle shed, a trap will be set up near that place, he said.

Meanwhile, residents have urged the officials to take all necessary steps to trap the wild animal and protect them and their cattle.

