Leopard hit by vehicle Bengaluru-Mysuru on highway dies

An eight-month-old leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 5 a.m. near Vaderahalli.

An official of the forest department said, “We suspect that a speeding vehicle hit the animal while crossing the service road of the highway. Due to severe injuries, the eight-month-old male leopard died on the spot. At present, national highway work is going near Vaderahalli. The animal might have come from Ramadevara Betta. In the future, we will work with the NHAI officials on installation of signage on movement of wild animals so these kinds of incidents can be avoided.”