Leopard found dead 

A leopard was found dead on the road in the Bylur range of BRT Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A leopard was found dead on a road cutting through the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Sanctuary on Tuesday.

However, there was no trace of external injury or blood smears either on the leopard or on the road and hence, authorities are awaiting post-mortem reports to ascertain cause of death.

Deputy Conservator of Forests G. Santhosh Kumar, who confirmed the incident, said the leopard carcass was found on the road in Bylur range of the tiger reserve.

The carcass was found on the road near Gurumallapanadoddi and is closed for traffic at night. Though there were no external injuries on the leopard death by accident cannot be ruled out, according to wildlife activists who suspect that it may have been hit by a vehicle before the road was closed for traffic.