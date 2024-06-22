GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard electrocuted in Gundlupet

Published - June 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard that came in contact with a power line while climbing a tree was electrocuted near Nenekatte village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday.

The Forest Department personnel received information about the leopard electrocution from the local villagers and visited the spot for inspection. It was observed that a power line drawn from the electricity pole was passing too close to the mid-section of the tree. It is suspected that the leopard died instantly after coming in contact with the live wire as it tried to climb the tree. Authorities said it was a female and about two to three years old.

Prabhakaran, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, veterinary officer Dr. Mirza Vaseem, and other officials also visited the spot to apprise themselves of the situation. After the postmortem, the carcass of the leopard was incinerated as per the protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

