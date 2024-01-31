Leopard cubs reunited with their mother

January 31, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Three leopard cubs found during sugarcane harvesting in Maarashetti village in Mysuru taluk on Tuesday, were united with their mother on Wednesday.

On receiving information about the three cubs, the Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and took them into custody. In a bid to reunite the cubs with their mother, the authorities placed the three cubs in a trap cage and placed it in the fields.

The mother of the cubs which was lurking in the vicinity in search of its cubs was trapped in the cage in which the cubs had already been placed. The authorities said the leopard and the cubs will be released into the wild.