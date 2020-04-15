Leopard cubs found

Two leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field at Tulasi village, near Kikkeri of K.R. Pet taluk, of Mandya district on Wednesday evening.

They were rescued by the labourers who were harvesting sugarcane, said the Kikkeri police station sources. The cubs were handed over to the Forest Department personnel.

The department would leave the cubs at the place and wait for their mother to come, said Forest Department sources.

Meanwhile, the local residents have urged the department to trap the leopard.