Leopard cub found dead in snare in Mysuru

A leopard cub, aged around one, was found dead in a snare laid on the periphery of a private land in Gundlupet taluk on Friday.

The cub had strangulated itself while trying to escape from the snare and there were deep gnashes and wounds on its body. The incident was reported near Mangala village. The area is being scoured to detect if there are more snares, according to T. Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Private land

He said the farm land, spread over 60 acres, was at a distance of about 500 m to 800 m from the forest boundary. However, movement of animals was common in the area as the entire landscape even outside the forest boundary was a wildlife zone. Locals aver that they lay the snares to trap wild boars from raiding agricultural field, but leopards and even tigers get trapped in them.

Mr. Balachandra said drives were conducted to remove snares around the forest periphery but this incident occurred in a village outside the national park limits. However, laying snares was illegal and the Special Tiger Force had been directed to launch a drive to remove snares around private lands as well if they were close to the forest boundary.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the land owner.