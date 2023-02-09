Leopard conflict areas being mapped, areas of high conflict to be prioritised for task force deployment

February 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department is in the process of mapping the hotspots where human-leopard conflicts are high in Mysuru and surrounding regions.

At present 28 villages coming under T.Narsipur taluk have been mapped as hotspots based on the frequency of leopard encounter, livestock kills etc.

Basavaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Territorial Division, told mediapersons here on Thursday that the work is on for remaining taluks and surrounding regions coming under the division.

The Forest Department has a portal called e-Parihara which is both a mobile app and a web application and entails the field officers recording details of the human-animal conflict. The details to be entered into the app include geocoordinates of each encounter. This data was being harnessed to map high conflict areas and will help in scientific deployment of the Leopard Task Force which was recently constituted by the government, said Mr. Basavaraj.

He said while leopard conflict was high in Mysuru, T.Narsipur and Nanjangud besides K.R.Pet in Mandya, elephant conflicts were high in Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and Sargur while tiger conflicts were mostly reported from H.D. Kote and Sargur belt. He described the conflict as seasonal unlike in Hassan where human-elephant conflict was perennial.

Mr. Basavaraj said there was an increase in sighting and encounter rate of leopard with humans due to various causes including disappearance or degradation of its habitat, expansion of human landscape etc. ‘’In the absence of baseline study of the leopard population outside the protected areas, it was not possible to vouch for increase in leopard population’’, Mr.Basavaraj added. ‘’Due to proliferation of social media the rate of reporting may also be high which was not the case earlier.”

Among the contributory factors for the presence of leopards in Mysuru urban, he said improper disposal of meat was a major issue and this attracted stray dogs on which the leopards tend to prey. ‘’The Forest Department will bring the issue to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on the unscientific disposal of meat and poultry waste’’, he added.

On the forensic report of the recent deaths of four persons in T.Narsipur attributed to leopard attack Mr. Basavaraj said that they were expecting it in the next coupe of days. ‘’The DNA test will help ascertain whether there was any trace of human element’’, he added.

Mr. Basavaraj also appealed for restraint in reporting conflicts and attributing every attack to leopards as it creates panic in society. He said social media was quick to dub every livestock kill to leopards but it has transpired that some of the deaths were due to attack by stray dogs. In one case animals that died while being transported to slaughterhouse were dumped on the roadside which was dubbed as ‘’leopard kill’’, resulting in panic among people.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Lakshmikanth was also present.