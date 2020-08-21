Karnataka

Leopard caught

A leopard fell into a trap laid by the Forest Department at Santhoor village, near Padubidri in Udupi district, in the early hours on Friday.

According to Clifford Lobo, Range Forest Officer, Udupi the female beast which was caught in a cage kept for it was aged about four years. There were some complaints of it being sighted in the surroundings of Palimar and Santhoor villages and attacking some domestic dogs and killing them. The trap to capture it had been laid two days ago.

It was released in the Western Ghats later in the day, he said.

