Leopard caught

A leopard which had created terror among the residents of Devaragennur village of Babaleshwar taluk finally was captured by forest officials on Thursday night.

For the last 10 days, people of the village and nearby areas were in fear after reports of some residents sighting the leopard and it attacking cattle.

Though some people were claiming that it was a leopard, some others had doubt as they believed it is not possible for a leopard to enter this village as there is no forest nearby. Some others thought it could be a hyena.

Villagers brought the matter to the notice of Forest Department officials. A week ago, the officials began the operation to catch the animal.

“We constituted a team with the help of villagers. We set four traps and installed eight CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of the animal. The officials and villagers were conducing night beat also. On Thursday night, the animal finally fell into one of the traps,” an official said.