Leopard caught in snare rescued by Forest Dept officials in Chikkamagaluru

July 14, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

Officials said the forest department would take action against those who had placed the snares

The Hindu Bureau

]Leopard trapped in a snare was rescued by Forest Department officials near Chikkamagaluru on July 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Department officials on July 14 rescued a female leopard trapped in a snare at Kadrimidri, near Chikkamagaluru. 

Locals spotted the animal stuck in a snare on Friday morning and informed the officials. Veterinarian Dr. Murali Manohar from Shivamogga and other officials reached the spot and rescued the animal after sedating it with a tranquillizer dart.

Deputy Conservator of Forests N.E. Kranthi informed the media that the animal had been rescued. “It is about three years old. It is healthy. There are no injuries. We will release the animal back to forest as per the instructions from the senior officers,” he said.

The officer added that the department would take action against those who had placed the snares. There have been many instances of leopards and other wild animals getting caught in snares — normally placed by local people to trap wild boars — in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts in recent months.

