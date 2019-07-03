Leopard caught in snare dies

A leopard caught in a snare died at Devarahalli near Birur in Kadur taluk on Tuesday. The big cat, about six years old, was caught in a snare allegedly placed to capture wild boars.

The villagers noticed the animal early in the morning and informed the Forest Department. Deputy Conservator of Forests H.R. Kumar and other officials reached the spot.

Vinay, a veterinarian from Shivamogga, also reached the spot to rescue the animal after tranquilising it. However, the efforts failed and the animal died. The doctor conducted the post-mortem and the carcass was burnt. The department has filed a case against the landowner.