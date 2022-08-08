Leopard caught on camera trap in Belagavi golf course, holiday for schools

The camera trap from the military golf course in Belagavi was obtained at night and is being studied to trace the location of the animal, officials said

Image of the leopard photographed on the camera trap at the military golf course in Belagavi on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest officials have been able to trap the images of the elusive leopard in the golf course at the military camp area in Belagavi on Sunday night.

Anthony S. M., the deputy conservator of forests, confirmed to The Hindu that the camera trap was obtained at night. Officials are studying the image to try and trace the location of the animal, he said.

The wild animal had strayed into Jadhav Nagar near the TV station in Belagavi city on August 5 and attacked a construction worker. Forest, police and SDRF officials had set up 16 camera traps and seven cages in nearby areas, including the golf course.

As the news spread of a big cat on the loose, panic gripped the residents of Jadhav Nagar, military camp, Sahyadri Nagar, TV station, Hindalaga and Vijay Nagar areas. Police went door to door asking residents not to venture out alone.

Forest officials place a cage to catch a leopard that was reportedly sighted near the golf course in the military camp area in Belagavi on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil declared a holiday on Monday for schools in areas surrounding the golf course. As many as 11 state and central schools in Jadhav Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Vishveshvarayya Nagar, military camp, Sahyadri Nagar, TV station, Hindalaga, and Vijay Nagar were closed. “The school holiday may continue if the threat of the wild animal remains the next few days,’’ a district administration officer said.

Belagavi city is situated between Hindalaga and the Bhutaramanahatti forest areas. The 250-acre golf course is within five kilometres of Hindalaga village which lies in the foothills of the Western Ghat ranges. On another side of the course is the Bhutaramanahatti forest, which is around 15 kilometres away. Forest officials say the leopard may be using one of the oldest wild corridors to pass through the two habitats.