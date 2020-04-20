Karnataka

Leopard caught at Kembalu

The Forest Department officials caught a two-year-old male leopard at Kembalu village in Channarayapatna taluk after placing a trap on Monday morning.

The residents of the village noticed the animal trapped in the cage put up by the department and informed the officials. A cage was placed in the village after the residents complained of the animal’s movement in the area.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu told The Hindu that the animal had been shifted to Gulasinda Park in Channarayapatna. It would be released in a forest area later in the evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:23:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/leopard-caught-at-kembalu/article31386120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY