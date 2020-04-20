Leopard caught at Kembalu

The Forest Department officials caught a two-year-old male leopard at Kembalu village in Channarayapatna taluk after placing a trap on Monday morning.
The residents of the village noticed the animal trapped in the cage put up by the department and informed the officials. A cage was placed in the village after the residents complained of the animal’s movement in the area.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu told The Hindu that the animal had been shifted to Gulasinda Park in Channarayapatna. It would be released in a forest area later in the evening.
