Karnataka

Leopard carcass found

more-in

The carcass of a three year old leopard was found on the railway track near Sudur village in Hosanagar taluk on Sunday.

Forest Department officials said the animal died after it was hit by a moving train. Dismissing the possibility of death by poaching, the officials said though the body was mutilated as the train ran over it, the skin, nail and teeth were intact.

The leopard is suspected to have come from the Ripponpet range forest. The carcass was cremated after the post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
forests
death
animal science
animal
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 12:19:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/leopard-carcass-found/article30374828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY