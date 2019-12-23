Leopard carcass found

The carcass of a three year old leopard was found on the railway track near Sudur village in Hosanagar taluk on Sunday.

Forest Department officials said the animal died after it was hit by a moving train. Dismissing the possibility of death by poaching, the officials said though the body was mutilated as the train ran over it, the skin, nail and teeth were intact.

The leopard is suspected to have come from the Ripponpet range forest. The carcass was cremated after the post-mortem.