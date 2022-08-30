Leopard captured in Shivamogga

:

A leopard that had been on the prowl for the past few days in parts of Shivamogga and Honnalli taluks was caught at Aladahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Tuesday. With this, the residents of the area have expressed relief. It is said to be around 5 years of age.

The Forest Department officials had placed a cage in the village with bait to capture the big cat. The locals, who were on the way to their farms on Tuesday morning, noticed the feline trapped.

For the past few days, people in both the taluks had spotted the animal. It had taken a couple of cattle from the villages. Following the complaints, the officers of Shankara Forest Range had set up the cage.