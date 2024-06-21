GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard captured in Kollegal

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard stalking domesticated animals and preying on them frequently in Kollegal was trapped and captured by the Forest Department much to the relief of the local community.

There have been complaints since June 5 about a leopard repeatedly preying on livestock from the villages surrounding Kollegal Wildlife Division. Consequent to the public complaint the authorities at the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve placed camera traps and it transpired that the leopard in question had been radio-collared. So the Forest Department personnel including those drawn from the Leopard Task Force began tracking its movement and placed cages in strategic areas.

On June 20, Thursday evening, the leopard walked into the cage and was trapped near a private farm close to Gundal coming under Kollegal Wildlife Division. The rosette pattern of the captured leopard matched with what was in the camera-trapped images and confirmed that it was the same leopard which was troubling the people.

The members of the Leopard Task Force have taken custody of the animal and will decide on the future course of action after consulting with senior officials.

