Karnataka

Leopard attacks construction worker in Belagavi, combing operations on

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 05, 2022 17:01 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 17:01 IST

The forest personnel under supervision of senior officials and SDRF presonnel have begun combing operations in Jadhav Nagar of Belagavi after a construction worker was reportedly attacked by a leopard.

According to sources, the leopard pounced on the construction worker at Jadhav Nagar and when others raised an alarm, it panicked and jumped over the compound of a nearby open space and disappeared into the thicket there. The worker Sidarayi Laxman Mirajkar (38) has suffered injuries on his right shoulder and has been shifted to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Ravindra Gadad and forest officials are monitoring the search operation. A team from Gadag forest department, which specialises in urban operations, has been called to capture the wild cat.

Meanwhile the leopard’s movement has been captured in CCTV cameras and drone cameras have been deployed to record the wild cat’s course.

Meanwhile, police personnel have blocked entry into Jadhav Nagar and a public announcement is being repeatedly made cautioning people against stepping outside.

