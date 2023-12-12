ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard attack: Injured farmer shifted to Mysuru

December 12, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was injured in a leopard attack in Periyapatna taluk. The incident occurred at Kellur village in Ravandur hobli in the taluk on Sunday around 4 p.m. when Rajesh was working in his field.

The wild cat attacked him, causing injuries on the back of his head.

After being administered first aid at the taluk hospital, the injured was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. He is said to be out of danger, according to Forest Department officials.

“The injured person is stable and the forest officers are monitoring his treatment. Efforts are also on to capture the leopard as a cage has been placed closer to the place where the incident happened,” said Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru.

