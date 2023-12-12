HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard attack: Injured farmer shifted to Mysuru

December 12, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was injured in a leopard attack in Periyapatna taluk. The incident occurred at Kellur village in Ravandur hobli in the taluk on Sunday around 4 p.m. when Rajesh was working in his field.

The wild cat attacked him, causing injuries on the back of his head.

After being administered first aid at the taluk hospital, the injured was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. He is said to be out of danger, according to Forest Department officials.

“The injured person is stable and the forest officers are monitoring his treatment. Efforts are also on to capture the leopard as a cage has been placed closer to the place where the incident happened,” said Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / animal / forests / environmental issues / safety of citizens / arable farming

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.