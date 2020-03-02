Amid speculation over Budget proposals in the light of financial strain the State is currently going through, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is set to present his Budget on March 5 as the legislature session resumes on Monday.

Both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) are expected to raise the issue of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other BJP leaders’ continued statements against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

The session, which will go on till March 31, is set to have discussions on the Constitution, budgetary proposals, six Bills that were piloted during the short session last month, and eight Bills that are expected to be placed before the legislature during this session. The Chief Minister’s reply to the Governor’s speech could witness some stormy moments. The problem of toor farmers, who have been affected owing to the fall in the price below the minimum support price, could put the government in a tight spot.

The JD(S), which has accused the BJP of causing confusion on farm loan waiver, is expected to raise the issue.

With reduced allocation from the Centre and GST dues yet to be transferred to the State, Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is under pressure to present a balanced budget.