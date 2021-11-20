Legislature session in Belagavi from December 13

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 00:09 IST

The State Government has issued a notification for convening the session of the State legislature from December 13 at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his consent to convene the legislature session on Monday, December 13, in Belagavi. The State Government has been making preparations to hold the winter session in Belagavi and the session is likely to be held for 10 days, sources said.

