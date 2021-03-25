Legislature session ends seven days ahead of schedule

This comes amid uproar over CD scandal

Both the Houses of the State legislature were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, seven days ahead of the schedule, amid uproar over sex CD scandal allegedly involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The legislature session that had commenced on March 4 was originally supposed to go on till March 31. However, it came to an end on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by Opposition Congress members in both the Houses demanding filing of rape case and a court-monitored probe into the CD scandal in which Mr. Jarkiholi is accused of sexually exploiting a woman by promising her a government job.

In the Assembly, Congress members had commenced a dharna from Monday evening itself. There was a stalemate as the Congress members had declared that they would not withdraw their protest till their demands were met and the government had stuck to its stance that the ongoing SIT probe was enough to bring out the truth.

The Assembly proceedings got stalled completely on Tuesday. Sensing this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa read out his 24-page reply to the debate on the Budget in the Assembly amid the din. The money Bill and supplementary estimates as well as a few Bills too were adopted without any discussion. Then the House was adjourned sine die.

A similar situation was witnessed in the Council too as the Budget proposals were passed there in the midst of protest by Congress members and walkout by Janata Dal (Secular) members.

Soon after the question hour and zero hour, Congress leader S.R. Patil urged the Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to provide them time to discuss on the CD issue, which was turned down by the chair.

Mr. Horatti asked them to wait till the business on the agenda was completed. In protest, Congress members entered the well of the House and started raising slogans against the BJP government. The BJP members retaliated by raising slogans against the Congress, resulting in a pandemonium that led to an adjournment.

After the House resumed, the din continued, and Mr. Yediyurappa replied on the Budget discussion, before the House was adjourned sine die.