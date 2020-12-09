Legislature session cut short by five days in view of GP polls

Bengaluru

09 December 2020 01:44 IST

The ongoing legislature session will be curtailed by five days in view of the upcoming elections to gram panchayats (GPs). The session, which was to go on till December 15, will now end on December 10.

The gram panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on December 22 and 27. The results are to be declared on December 30.

Announcing the decision to end the session early in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislative Assembly had taken a call on it. He said this was following requests from MLAs who had cited the upcoming elections to gram panchayats.

With the changed schedule, the discussion on “one nation, one election” concept, which was to be taken up on December 14 and 15, will now be taken up only in the next session, the Speaker said. This concept has been put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.