Legislature pays tributes to Katti, Queen Elizabeth, Shimoga Subbanna

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, and several members of the Assembly on Monday mourned the death of Minister Umesh Katti, former Minister M. Raghupathy, former members Prabhakara Rane, G.V. Sriram Reddy, K. Kempe Gowda, A.G. Kodgi, singer Shimoga Subbanna, scientist Kodi Kushallappagowda, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri moved the obituary reference and recalled the contributions of leaders who passed away recently.

Mr. Bommai said Katti was instrumental in inclusion of ragi and jowar in the list of items given under the public distribution system in the State. He said Shimoga Subbanna was a charismatic singer of Kannada poetry and compared his singing qualities with Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Raghupathy introduced uniform dress code for government school students in the Ramakrishna Hegde government. He had abundant knowledge of Bengaluru city. Katti too was a colourful personality and because of his popularity he won as MLA for seven times on different party symbols.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also recalled Katti’s association with him over the years and Subbanna’s favourite songs. Members cutting across party lines paid their tributes to departed leaders and observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

The Legislative Council too paid rich tributes to the departed personalities. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day after paying homage.