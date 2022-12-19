Legislature pays tributes to departed personalities

December 19, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

BELAGAVI

Both Houses of the State legislature, which began at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, paid tributes to some noted personalities, who passed away in the recent past.

The members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council recalled the contributions of Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Rajya Sabha member Abdul Samad Siddiqui, former Lok Sabha member Koluru Basavanagouda, former Minister Jabbar Khan Honnalli, former MLC S.S. Poojari, former Minister Sudheendra Rao Kasabe, former MLAs N.T. Bomanna, Srishailappa Bidaruru, Kumble Sundar Rao, Shankaragowda N. Patil, Kannada film actor Lohithashwa, Yakshagana artiste Bangar Achar, Mandya’s water warrior Kame Gowda and Vedanta scholar R.L. Kashyap, who passed away recently.

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day after the obituary references.