Legislature panel recommends CID probe into gross irregularities in RO plants

February 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Karnataka legislature committee report (2021-23) on setting up and maintenance of reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water plants across the State has found gross irregularities in tendering process and management of plants by different agencies and recommended a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe to unearth more lapses.

The State has 25,219 RO drinking water plants and eight government departments/agencies have been managing them.

Tenders not called

Out of 25,219 plants, tenders have not been called to set up 2,606 plants and there was no information on calling tenders for setting up 3,591 plants, said a report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The joint committee of both Houses of the legislature headed by Abhay Patil (BJP) said in several cases, guidelines have been violated in setting up drinking water plants across the State.

Major violations included installation of the water plants without laboratory certifications, units being installed without calling tenders, installing at a cost higher than the fixed price, and use of non BIS/ISO equipment in the RO units.

There were no agreements related to the execution of 2,809 units and there was no information about agreements signed to set up 4,085 units, the report said. Out of 25,219 plants, 24,650 units are operational and power connection was given to 13,613 units. Several units malfunctioned owing to installation of low quality materials from different companies, the report said.

Cost variation

The panel found gross violation in expenditure in installing units in BBMP and rural areas. While a plant was set up in rural areas at a cost of ₹5 lakh, a sum of ₹30 lakh was spent on each plant in Bengaluru.

Eleven plants were demolished for road widening in Bengaluru and the panel suggested to the government to recover money from officials for establishing those plants.

There were many lapses in plants set up by the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd and suggested action against officials involved in setting up the plants, particularly in Hosadurga taluk.