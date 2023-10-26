HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legislators will soon meet CM over prevailing water crisis, says Afzalpur MLA

October 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil

Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Citing the prevailing water crisis in parts of Kalaburagi district, Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil has said that legislators from the district will soon meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to write a letter to Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal (ISWDT) demanding that the Maharashtra government release water from the Ujjani Reservoir into the Bhima river course.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Patil expressed displeasure over the disinterest of public representatives in resolving the water disputes pending for decades.

“The successive governments have failed to fight for our share of water from Ujjani Reservoir to be released into the Bhima river course,” he said.

As per the Bachawat committee report on inter-State sharing of water between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Maharashtra has to release 15 tmcft of water to Karnataka, he said.

Mr. Patil said that a major problem in the district is that people have to depend on the Bhima river waters for irrigation as well as drinking. Farmers in many villages in Afzalpur taluk are facing water scarcity. Farming activities in villages have been severely hit owing to scanty rainfall and dried-up barrages built across the Bhima, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.