Legislators, irrespective of their party lines, urged to take up border issue

December 20, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former MLA B.R. Patil and president of Maharashtra Kannada Sahitya Parishad State unit Somashekar Jamshetty have urged legislators, irrespective of their party lines, to discuss the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute issue during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Patil and Mr. Jamshetty appealed to legislators of all political parties to take up discussion on the border issue.

Kannada-speaking people of 11 gram panchayats and 134 villages coming under Akkalkot region, 65 villages in Solapur South and 44 villages in Jat area are demanding merger of their region with Karnataka, Mr. Jamshetty said and accused the Maharashtra government of meting out step-motherly treatment to Kannada-speaking people in that region.

Both the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have failed to address the issue. The Maharashtra government has failed to provide basic amenities. It has failed to address education and employment issues.

Though the Karnataka government has allocated some grants for construction of Kannada-medium schools and a Kannada Bhavan in Maharashtra, nearly 50 Kannada-medium schools have been closed down. At present, only 72 such schools are functioning against a total of 120 Kannada-medium schools on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, Mr. Jamshetty added.

Condemning the conduct of the district authorities and the police, Mr. Jamshetty said that the police are filing criminal cases against Kannada-speaking people who are participating in a protest related to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

The police officials have also forced Kannada-speaking people and those who are participating in the protest to give in writing that they wish to stay back in Maharashtra.

Mr. Patil appealed to the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to raise his voice and take up the issue during the winter session.

Setting a week’s deadline for the government to take action, Mr. Patil said that a group of Kannada-speaking people from Maharashtra will stage a protest outside the Suvarna Soudha if the government fails to address their demand.