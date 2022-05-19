Legislative Council polls: M.V. Ravishankar files nomination from South Graduates constituency

M.V. Ravishankar submitting his nominations for the elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency in Mysuru on Thursday. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel acompanied him. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

M.V. Ravishankar filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for elections to Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency in Mysuru on Thursday.

He was accompanied by party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel; Pratap Simha, MP; Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar; and S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Niranjan Kumar and N. Mahesh, MLAs, at the office of the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru.

The BJP has renominated Mr. Ravishankar, who lost to Mr. Srikante Gowda in the previous elections held in 2016.

Thursday was the first day of filing nominations to the elections scheduled to be held on June 13. The last date for filing nominations is May 26.

Mr. Ravishankar is expected to be pitted against Mr. Madhu Made Gowda of the Congress and H.K. Ramu of the JD(S)..