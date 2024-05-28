Legislative Council polls: Hectic talks on in political parties to select candidates

With elections to 11 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency around the corner, hectic parleys are under way in the three political parties to select the nominees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are in Delhi to finalise Congress candidates for the seven seats that the party is likely to win, amid misgivings by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

As the two leaders left for Delhi, Dr. Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that he would expect the party to consult senior and experienced leaders before the candidates are finalised. “They are in responsible positions. It is better to consult seniors. In my opinion, if they decide on their own, it will not be right. Experienced leaders in the party and government should be consulted to understand how the ticket distribution will help the party. These appointments are political and naturally, they should help the party. Senior leaders know who have worked for the party,” he said. Among others, former KPCC presidents and those who have held party positions should be consulted, said Dr. Parameshwara, who earlier held the reigns of party president for eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 75-member Upper House, the term of 11 seats, including two vacant seats, elected from the Assembly is coming to an end on June 17. The elections to three graduates’ and three teachers’ constituencies, whose tenure is ending on June 21, are scheduled for June 3 and the election for the 11 seats from the Assembly constituency will be held on June 13.

Of the nine seats, the BJP and the Congress are holding four each while the Janata Dal (Secular) has one. While the BJP’s State core committee has recommended names for the three seats it is likely to win, the central leadership is yet to pick the party’s nominees. BJP sources did not rule out the possibility of changing the list. The Janata Dal (Secular), which is likely to retain its seat, is yet to finalise the name as incumbent B.M. Farooq, the former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy, and Assembly election defeated candidate from Yeshwantpur Javarayi Gowda are said to be aspirants for the seat.

‘300 aspirants’

Meanwhile, before leaving for Delhi, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons that there were 300 aspirants for the Legislative Council elections and that the high command would decide the selection criteria. He said it was not possible to accommodate every section of society since aspirants are there from all sections. “There is a demand to provide opportunity to people from coastal Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, and Old Mysore regions. There are people who have worked at block, district, and State levels for the party. There are incumbent members too. That is why it has become tough. Let us see what decision the high command takes.” On Dr. Parameshwara’s statement that the decision should not be made by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, and that seniors should be consulted, the KPCC president said, “We will definitely take his opinion.”

Congress sources said the list of candidates was likely to be finalised with party president M. Mallikarjun Kharge during the visit, and that there was a long list of aspirants, who include former Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and senior party functionaries. On Tuesday, Congress leaders from Kolar met the KPCC president to push the case of the former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar. Sources said prominent aspirants include Yathindra Siddaramaiah, B.L. Shankar, V.R. Sudarshan, Rani Satish, Karadi Sanganna, and S.R. Patil besides Minister N.S. Bose Raju and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary K. Govindaraju who are among the four current members of the Congress in the Upper House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.