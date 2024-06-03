ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Council polls: An impressive turnout in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

Published - June 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in front of a polling booth at DVS High School in Shivamogga during the elections for Legislative Council on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district recorded an impressive voters’ response in the elections to the Legislative Council held on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voters’ turnout for Karnataka South West Teachers’ Constituency was 88.04%, and for the South West Graduates’ Constituency was 80.61%, according to the district administration.

The district administration had set up 38 polling stations for the graduates’ constituency and 32 polling stations for the teachers’ constituency. Voters stood in long queues in front of many booths in the city to cast their votes. Candidates Dhananjay Sarji of the BJP, Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress and S.P. Dinesh, an Independent candidate, cast their votes in the city.

In Chikkamagaluru

The voters’ response in Chikkamagaluru district was also equally impressive. The voters’ turnout for teachers’ constituency was 89.11%, and in the case of graduates’ constituency, it was 81.2%. Of the total 10,206 eligible graduates, 8,287 turned up to vote. And of the total 4,224 eligible teachers, as many as 3,764 cast their votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US