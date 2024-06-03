Legislative Council polls: An impressive turnout in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

Shivamogga district recorded an impressive voters’ response in the elections to the Legislative Council held on Monday.

The voters’ turnout for Karnataka South West Teachers’ Constituency was 88.04%, and for the South West Graduates’ Constituency was 80.61%, according to the district administration.

The district administration had set up 38 polling stations for the graduates’ constituency and 32 polling stations for the teachers’ constituency. Voters stood in long queues in front of many booths in the city to cast their votes. Candidates Dhananjay Sarji of the BJP, Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress and S.P. Dinesh, an Independent candidate, cast their votes in the city.

In Chikkamagaluru

The voters’ response in Chikkamagaluru district was also equally impressive. The voters’ turnout for teachers’ constituency was 89.11%, and in the case of graduates’ constituency, it was 81.2%. Of the total 10,206 eligible graduates, 8,287 turned up to vote. And of the total 4,224 eligible teachers, as many as 3,764 cast their votes.

