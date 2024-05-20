Legislative Council polls: 19 candidates in the fray for North East Graduates’ constituency

With seven candidates withdrawing their nomination papers, the North East Graduates’ constituency is set to see a contest between 19 candidates for the Legislative Council polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent candidates N. Shailaja Reddy, Satishkumar Ramamurthy, Satishkumar Ambruth, Sainath Nageshwar, Sunil Hydrappa, Suresh Davidappa, and Suresh Rajashekharappa withdrew their nomination papers on Monday, the last day for it.

The BJP candidate Amarnath Patil, the Congress candidate Chandrashekhar Basavaraj, and Independent candidate N. Prathap Reddy are among the major contenders in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification for the election to the constituency was issued this May 9, and 41 nomination papers were submitted for it till May 16. The nomination papers of 26 candidates were valid and the papers of three were rejected. Seven withdrew their nomination papers on Monday leaving 19 in the fray. The elections will be held on June 3.

As per the final electoral roll released by the Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division), the North East Graduates’ constituency has 1,56,623 voters (99,121 males, 57,483 females, and 19 others).

In a media note released on Monday, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, who was also the Returning Officer for the constituency, said that the electoral roll can be viewed at https://www.rcgulbarga.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.