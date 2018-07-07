Legislative Council members demand release of caste census report

Though three years have passed since the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government embarked on an ambitious Socio-Economic and Education Survey in Karnataka, the first in the country since 1932, the report is yet to be released.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council on Friday, with members cutting across party lines demanding that the report be released before the end of the ongoing session.

BJP member K.P. Nanjundi said although the government spent ₹147 crore on getting the survey done, it was dilly-dallying on releasing the report. “Unless you release it, how will we know about the socio-economic conditions of various castes and sub-castes, especially those who are known by their profession?” he asked.

Opposition leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, who demanded that the report be released before the end of the ongoing session, threatened to launch a protest if it was not done.

Members from the ruling coalition parties, including V.S. Ugrappa, K.C. Kondaiah, H.M. Revanna, and P.R. Ramesh, also sought to know why the government was not keen on releasing the report.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty, who earlier in a written reply had said the report was being finalised, gave in to the pressure and assured the House that he would discuss the issue with officials and ensure the report is released at the earliest.

The survey involved over 1.6 lakh people reaching out door-to-door to over 13.5 million households in the State over the course of 45 days. The findings were expected to be released before the Assembly elections conducted this May.