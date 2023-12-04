ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Council: Karnataka govt. proposes recruitment of 4,521 teachers in aided high schools, says Madhu Bangarappa

December 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa told the Legislative Council on Monday that his department has sought the concurrence of the Finance Department to fill 4,521 vacant sanctioned posts of teachers in government aided private high schools in the State.

In addition, the Finance Department’s approval has been sought to fill 267 vacant sanctioned posts of teachers in government aided private PU colleges, the Minister said.

Replying to an issue related to vacant posts of teachers raised by members Madhu G. Made Gowda, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Marithibbe Gowda, and Shashil G. Namoshi under Rule 330, Mr. Bangarappa said the posts fell vacant between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2020, due to retirement, death, or resignation of teachers.

Expressing concern over schools not having teachers, the members said it had affected imparting quality education.

